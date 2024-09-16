Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker wants player input into football calendar

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has called on football’s authorities to speak to players about their welfare as the Reds prepare to start an expanded Champions League campaign.

UEFA’s elite club-level competition now involves 36 teams, which means an extra two matches in a group stage which now does not finish until the end of January as opposed to mid-December.

The complaint about a packed calendar was usually one made loudly by former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp but Alisson has taken up the mantle and said the players are “tired” of the ever-increasing schedule.

“For the supporters, it is amazing. More games, more bigger games, big teams against each other,” he said ahead of the clash against AC Milan in the San Siro.

“For us players as well, it is good that you are going to play against the best in Europe – and it is always a good idea to add some games to the calendar that is not busy… I am being ironic a little bit.

“Sometimes nobody asks the players what they think about adding more games so maybe our opinion does not matter.

“But everybody knows what we think about having more games. Everybody is tired of that.

What we want is to give our best for the football, if you are tired you cannot compete at a high level

“But we have to bring those kind of things on side and stay focused on the big challenge we have here.”

The Brazil international was asked how many matches he thought was acceptable for a player to be involved in over a season.

“This is not only a question I should answer,” added the 31-year-old who has just returned from South America where he played twice for Brazil.

“Whether the number is 30 or 40. It is a matter to sit down all together and listen to all the parts because we understand we have the media and TV, the side of UEFA and FIFA, Premier League, domestic competitions.

“We are not stupid, we understand that people want more games, but the reasonable thing would be for all the people I mentioned – those who make the calendar – to sit together and listen to all the parts inclusive of the players.

“I think so many players have spoken already about that. We just need to be listened to. That’s what we would like to do, to sit together and understand what is the thinking of the direction that football wants to go – not only adding games, adding competitions, adding this and that.

“What we want is to give our best for the football, if you are tired you cannot compete at a high level.

“I want to give my best in all the games I play but we need a solution. It does not look like we are close to a good solution for football sake and players’ sake.”

Head coach Arne Slot was less outspoken on the new format, preferring to reserve judgement until he had seen it in action.

“It something you can ask me better in the end,” said the Dutchman, who celebrates his 46th birthday tomorrow.

“How is it going to be for the players with two extra games, is it going to be exciting at the end of the group stage? – that is something we have to find out and I don’t think anyone has the answer to that at the moment.”

Slot has faced more questions about rotation after his lacklustre side slipped to a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

But he denied not freshening up his side had been the reason, although he did confirm new signing Federico Chiesa would be in the squad for the first time since signing from Juventus.

“For me it is too simple to put the loss on rotation. It’s because I think too many players didn’t reach their normal level. That was not only the ones that started but also the ones that came in,” he added.