Liverpool identify Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as transfer target
Liverpool have identified Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as their first major signing of the summer.
It is understood the Euro 2024 winner with Spain, who has a reported release clause of £51million, is viewed as a viable option to fill the defensive midfield role.
That is a position which has been in need of strengthening since the departure of Fabinho 12 months ago.
Japan international Wataru Endo was brought in from Stuttgart late in the window last August for £16m after the club missed out on a couple of other targets but the now 31-year-old was only viewed as a short-term solution.
For a large proportion of last season Alexis Mac Allister was deployed in the number six position and last month Liverpool rejected a £12m bid from Marseille for Endo.
A move for the 25-year-old Zubimendi would be the first significant business for new sporting director Richard Hughes, who said last month July would be quiet due to ongoing international tournaments but August would see transfer activity reach “a crescendo”.
