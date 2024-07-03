03 July 2024

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo left out of Japan’s Olympic squad

By NewsChain Sport
03 July 2024

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has received a boost ahead of the start of pre-season training after midfielder Wataru Endo was left out of Japan’s squad for the Olympics.

The national team wanted to include the 31-year-old as one of their three over-age players in a predominantly under-23 squad for the Paris Games, which start later this month.

However, head coach Go Oiwa told a press conference in Tokyo the “restrictions” the Japanese Football Association had to work under in relation to European players – as the Olympics does not fall in FIFA-designated window – had influenced their selection with no over-age players selected.

Liverpool return to training on Friday, when Slot will host his first press conference since being named Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been omitted from Japan’s Olympic squad (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Biden blames jet lag for poor performance in presidential debate

news

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news