Liverpool mourn the loss of club great Ron Yeats

Ron Yeats, the first Liverpool captain to lift the FA Cup, has died at the age of 86, the club announced on Saturday.

The Aberdeen-born centre-back – whom manager Bill Shankly famously invited journalists to “take a walk around him, he’s a colossus” at his unveiling at Anfield – had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time.

Yeats was signed from Dundee United in July 1961 by Shankly and went on to make 454 appearances over more than a decade at Anfield, scoring 16 goals.

Following his switch to Liverpool aged 23, within six months Yeats had assumed the captaincy which he was to hold for 10 years.

His record 417-match run as Reds skipper was only broken by Steven Gerrard in the last decade.

After helping Liverpool out of the Second Division, Yeats won two Division One league titles and, significantly, lifted the Reds’ first FA Cup in 1965 – forgetting all etiquette to tell the the Queen at the trophy presentation he was “knackered” after an energy-sapping final win over Leeds.

Having made 454 Liverpool appearances he left to be Tranmere’s player-manager for three years, followed by brief spell in America in his late 30s before returning to Anfield in 1986 as chief scout, a role he held for two decades.

Yeats said his proudest achievement in that time was signing Sami Hyypia, a centre-back and leader much like himself.

A statement from Liverpool on Saturday morning read: “The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time.

“Flags across club sites will be lowered to half-mast today as a mark of respect.”

Former Reds defender Phil Thompson joined Liverpool in January 1971, during the season which Yeats left, and later returned to the club as assistant manager.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Big Ron Yeats,” Thompson said on X, formerly Twitter.

“One of my heroes as a kid and had the pleasure to become his friend. Doesn’t get much better. RIP Big Man.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher felt Yeats was one of the pioneers who laid the foundations for the club’s success.

“A giant of a man and a giant of a player,” Carragher said on social media.

“Everything at Liverpool starts with people like Big Ron. RIP.”

John Aldridge added his own tribute to Yeats.

“Woke up today to the sad news of one of Liverpool football club’s all-time greats as a player and a captain, Ron Yeats,” former Reds forward Aldridge said.

“What a man. I’m honoured to have met him on many occasions.

“What Ron and the family have gone through the past eight years with his illness is unbelievably sad.

“All our thoughts from the ex-players are with his family. Good night, God bless Ron RIP.”

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler added: “RIP to the great man. Thinking of Ron’s friends and family.”