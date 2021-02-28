Liverpool return to winning ways while Gareth Bale bags a brace for four-goal Tottenham

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Curtis Jones and a Kean Bryan own goal ended the Reds’ run of four successive league defeats and heaped more misery on the bottom-placed Blades.

Bryan’s own goal, which was originally credited to Roberto Firmino, was Liverpool’s 7,000th goal in top-flight football and secured a win which moves Jurgen Klopp’s champions within two points of fourth-placed West Ham.

Curtis Jones opens the scoring at Bramall Lane (PA Wire)

Gareth Bale appeared back to his best as he produced a devastating display that included two goals and an assist in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Burnley.

The Wales international has enjoyed a resurgence in the last few weeks after a miserable start to his Spurs homecoming and delivered his most telling impact yet against the Clarets.

After opening the scoring in just the second minute, he then set up Harry Kane and was involved in Lucas Moura’s third as Jose Mourinho’s men ran riot in the first half.

Gareth Bale celebrates his second goal (PA Wire)

He then added a brilliant second after the break to complete a fine afternoon’s work to help Spurs to just a second league win in seven games.

Arsenal continued to breathe fresh life into their season with an impressive 3-1 win at Leicester.

David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe netted as the Gunners responded to Youri Tielemans’ early strike and claimed a deserved victory.

Nicolas Pepe scores Arsenal's third goal (PA Wire)

The hosts suffered a further blow when Harvey Barnes was carried off in the second half with a knee injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left frustrated that Manchester United were denied a penalty in a goalless draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was judged not to have deliberately handled the ball when clashing with Mason Greenwood, after a VAR check.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's handball went unpunished (PA Wire)

The result meant Chelsea missed the chance to climb back into the top four.

In the early kick-off, relegation-battling Fulham extended their unbeaten run to five matches but were left to reflect on what might have been after a stalemate at Crystal Palace.

The visitors created the better opportunities at Selhurst Park with the majority falling to centre-back Joachim Andersen, although Josh Maja was brilliantly denied by Vicente Guaita from close range in the second half.