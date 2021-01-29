Liverpool set for centre-back pairing No12 for West Ham trip after Matip injury

Liverpool defender Joel Matip in action
Liverpool defender Joel Matip in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:03pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be forced into fielding a 12th different centre-back pairing in just their 21st Premier League match this season.

Long-term injuries to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez left Klopp with the injury-prone Joel Matip as his only senior central defender.

But Matip is now sidelined as well with ankle ligament damage and will miss Sunday’s trip to West Ham.

Graphic showing Liverpool's 11 different centre-back Premier League partnerships this season (PA Graphics)

Midfielder Fabinho has been used as a stop-gap with some success but he sat out Thursday’s win over Tottenham with a muscle problem and will not feature this weekend.

That would leave Klopp’s likely options being Jordan Henderson plus either Nat Phillips (five senior Liverpool appearances) or 19-year-old Rhys Williams (12 appearances).

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Liverpool

PA