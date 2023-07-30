Liverpool set for transfer payday while eyeing hijack of Man City target

Liverpool are set to play a friendly match against Leicester City in Singapore and continue to prepare for their Premier League opener against Chelsea. Manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to integrate new signings into his squad as Liverpool remain active in the transfer market. Speculation persists about a potential hijack of Manchester City's move for Croatian footballer Josko Gvardiol. Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has reportedly completed a medical for his transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, with an announcement expected over the weekend or on Monday.

Manchester United are set for a clash with Borussia Dortmund, continuing their preseason run. Meanwhile, they're close to signing Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, with a deal potentially finalised by Saturday. The Red Devils are reportedly spending £64.5million on Hojlund. United are also focusing on Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, particularly after Kobbie Mainoo's injury. Amrabat is valued at approximately £30million, and his signing could spell the end of Scott McTominay's time at United. The club continues to balance arrivals and departures ahead of the new season.

Romeo Lavia's participation was notably limited in Southampton's recent friendly, amid ongoing interest from Liverpool. The Reds' £37 million offer has been rejected, but their desire for the midfielder remains. Lavia was substituted at half-time in a match against Bournemouth, with manager Russell Martin hinting at the player dealing with much on his mind. As Southampton prepared for their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday, Lavia had a smaller role, coming on late against Dutch team AZ Alkmaar. Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted the need for a new midfielder to replace the outgoing Henderson and Fabinho.

Aston Villa are set to face Brentford in their last Premier League Summer Series match in the US, following a commanding 2-0 victory over Fulham. The squad, led by Unai Emery, are heading to the FedEx Field in Maryland for another top-tier challenge. Players to watch include Youri Tielemans, who excelled in his first outing, and new £50 million acquisition Moussa Diaby, who made his mark with a sharp goal. Anticipations are high for how Emery will arrange his team for this weekend's game.

Marcel Sabitzer, in his recent interview following a permanent move to Borussia Dortmund, has credited his brief loan spell at Manchester United for reigniting his career. He said that despite his struggles at Bayern Munich, his experiences and game time at Manchester boosted his self-confidence. His first game with Dortmund may be against his former club, United. This comes as each team prepares for their final pre-season friendly matches, including United's back-to-back games against Lens and Athletic Bilbao.

Chelsea have confirmed a fee with Rennes for the transfer of young midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, marking the fifth summer signing under Mauricio Pochettino. The deal, part of Pochettino's comprehensive rebuild, followed rapid negotiations and the completion of a medical examination. This transfer comes after the departures of Mason Mount to Manchester United, Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, and N’Golo Kante to Al-Ittihad Club. Chelsea finished twelfth in the Premier League last season. Despite a rejected £80 million bid for Brighton and Hove midfielder Moises Caicedo, Chelsea are reportedly still interested.

With just over a month until the summer transfer window closes, Newcastle United are working hard to make key signings. The team's £30 million bid for Southampton's Tino Livramento was rejected, with the Championship club demanding an additional £10 million. Apart from Livramento, Newcastle have shown interest in OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo. Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin has left for Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ahli, providing more room in Newcastle's budget for new transfers. Credible reports link West Ham United, Aston Villa, PSG, and Napoli to Todibo as well.

Newcastle United are reportedly preparing a hefty proposal to acquire Flamengo's promising midfielder, Victor Hugo, with Bruno Guimaraes playing a significant role in the process. Guimaraes, a former Lyon star, has become a crucial figure for the Magpies. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Hugo has attracted attention from prominent La Liga clubs while enhancing his reputation with Jorge Sampaoli's team. Newcastle are said to be considering a bid of around £20.5m for Hugo and Flamengo are now contemplating whether to let one of their future stars leave.

With the new Premier League season a mere fortnight away, anticipation among supporters is escalating. Hundreds of thousands have already committed to a season ticket, keen to witness an exciting top-tier campaign. However, the cost of these coveted passes varies across different clubs. After analysing the data, we’ve ranked all 20 Premier League clubs from the least to the most expensive for a new adult season ticket holder for 2023/24 home fixtures.

Newcastle United have successfully signed Southend United's 16-year-old striker, Kacey Wooster, ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Wooster's recruitment, an initial five-figure deal, boosts the Academy's youth ranks for the forthcoming season. Recently, United also signed Michael Mills from Port Vale and Sam Alabi from Oldham Athletic, and seem to be finalising a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leo Shahar. Republic of Ireland youth international Romeo Akachukwu visited Tyneside recently, impressing in the club's Under-18s. Former West Ham United's Divine Mukasa and Birmingham City's Trevan Sunasi are also rumoured to be joining soon.