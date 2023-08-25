Liverpool sign teenage midfielder from Championship PLUS more transfer news

Liverpool have signed 16-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni from Leicester City. Nyoni, who made 15 appearances and scored two goals for Leicester's under-18s last season, expressed gratitude towards his former club before confirming his move to Liverpool via Instagram. The England youth international also played for Leicester's under-21s in the Premier League International Cup. Nyoni hopes for progression into Liverpool's first team in the future.

Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea's manager, is reportedly willing to discuss Romelu Lukaku's future at the club. Following Inter Milan's withdrawal and Juventus' financial constraints, the possibility of Lukaku staying at Chelsea becomes more likely. Despite an offer from Saudi Arabia, the former Manchester United forward is uninterested. With Chelsea's lacklustre start to the Premier League season and multiple injuries, including Reece James and Christopher Nkunku, Pochettino is keen to bolster his attacking options, making Lukaku's return a potential solution. Both the club and striker are actively seeking the best outcome.

Manchester United are gearing up for a match against Nottingham Forest, on the heels of a disappointing performance against Tottenham. They are also anticipating new signings ahead of the window closing. United are reportedly preparing an offer for Santos striker, Marcos Leonardo, who scored 16 goals last season. A move to AS Roma fell through previously. United are also close to securing a new contract for defender Jonny Evans. Despite his age, Evans has demonstrated consistent performance, and is expected to serve as a reliable back-up for the centre-back position.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted at no more departures from Liverpool this summer, indicating that Nat Phillips might stay. Phillips, who spent the latter half of the previous campaign at AFC Bournemouth, has been linked with Leeds United. Despite notable departures from Liverpool and the unexpected signing of Wataru Endo, Klopp suggested there could be more new arrivals but doesn't foresee further departures. Leeds manager Daniel Farke has expressed a desire to strengthen his defence following their Premier League relegation. Klopp reiterated the transfer window remains open for potential arrivals.

Tottenham are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, as a replacement for Harry Kane who recently moved to Bayern Munich. Johnson gained prominence last season after a vital role in Nottingham Forest's Premier League survival. Spurs are cautiously choosing where to invest the near £100 million obtained from Kane's departure. Tottenham, under new manager Ange Postecoglou, kicked off strong with a win against Manchester United and a draw against Brentford. They now look forward to their third match of the season against Bournemouth.

Liverpool are gearing up for an important clash against Newcastle United, as they aim for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. Despite a tumultuous summer and a rocky start to the transfer window, Jurgen Klopp's team have secured four points from the first two matches. Newcastle, who finished in the top four last season, are also looking to maintain their momentum, despite a recent loss to Manchester City. A highly competitive match at St James’ Park is anticipated, with both clubs focusing on team selection and managing injuries.

Chelsea's Lewis Hall has officially become Eddie Howe's fifth summer signing for Newcastle United, following a season-long loan agreement that could lead to a permanent switch. Hall joins Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Yankuba Minteh in the summer signings. Howe expressed satisfaction in securing Hall, praising his quality, versatility and potential. Meanwhile, reports indicate some disappointment within Chelsea at losing yet another academy graduate. However, journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that such player movements are necessary for financial balance, and that Hall insisted on the move to Newcastle.

Unai Emery revealed a new injury worry following Aston Villa's 5-0 victory over Hibernian in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off first leg. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was substituted at half-time due to a minor pain, though the severity of the injury is unclear. Emery emphasised it was a precautionary measure, and doesn't seem overly concerned. Villa are set to play Burnley on Sunday, followed by Hibs in the second leg of the play-offs four days later.

Former Newcastle United player, Sebastien Bassong, expressed regret over his conduct during a transfer saga that resulted in a fine for refusing to train. The defender, who moved to Tottenham Hotspur for £8 million, said in an interview with The Beautiful Game Podcast that he now views his actions differently and holds a deep affection for his former club. Bassong made 34 appearances for Newcastle after his arrival from Metz. He also mentioned an off-field altercation involving his ex-teammate Andy Carroll. Bassong describes his love for Tottenham owner Daniel Levy and his use of therapy to manage his emotions.

Celtic have received a new update on their summer transfer target, Kieran Tierney, who has fallen out of favour at Arsenal. Despite Tierney expressing willingness to take on a supplementary role, his transfer seems more likely. Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers remains a firm fan. Current discussions for Tierney's move, however, do not seem to have progressed significantly, according to Arsenal insider Charles Watts. La Liga club Real Sociedad still holds interest, though the financial terms are still in question. Despite potential doors closing, Tierney's search for a new club continues.