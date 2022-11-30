Liverpool to add extra 2,500 rail seats to the Kop before league season resumes
Liverpool are to add an extra 2,500 rail seats to the Kop before the resumption of the Premier League season after a positive reaction from supporters to an initial trial started last year.
There are currently 7,800 rail seats spread between the Kop and Anfield Road stands but the club are adding more on crowd safety grounds.
However, Liverpool have stressed Anfield remains an all-seater stadium and does not have a ‘safe-standing’ area.
“Following a review of the initial rail seating trial last season, we will now expand the trial and introduce rail seating in additional areas of the Kop to further address crowd safety and persistent standing in line with SGSA (Sports Grounds Safety Authority) guidance,” said managing director Andy Hughes.
“The health and safety of our supporters when attending matches at Anfield is paramount.
“As we have said before, it is essential that we listen to the experts and deliver their recommendations to address this important safety issue.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox