Liverpool waiting on Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk injury updates

Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk both remain doubtful for Tuesday’s crucial Premier League trip to Southampton.

The key duo were forced off injured in Saturday’s FA Cup final success over Chelsea with Salah suffering a groin injury in the first half and Van Dijk withdrawing before extra time with a knee issue.

Full assessments on both players are still to be made.

Defeat for the Reds at St Mary’s Stadium would see Manchester City crowned champions but manager Jurgen Klopp may be unwilling to take risks with the Champions League final still to play for.

Klopp said at a press conference: “This process is not finished yet. We played 120 minutes only two days ago.

“The boys only arrived today (Monday) and we have to make a lot of decisions.

Mohamed Salah was forced off in the first half of the FA Cup final (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“But what I can promise, definitely, is we will line up to try to win the game at Southampton. We have a job to do and we have to see who is able to help.”

After Manchester City’s draw at West Ham on Sunday, Liverpool can move back within a point of the leaders heading into the final day if they beat Saints.

Klopp said: “I am really looking forward to the game tomorrow. Is it a big chance? I wouldn’t say so because I don’t know when City last dropped points two games in a row.

Liverpool turn their attention to Premier League matters after winning the FA Cup (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

“I don’t expect City to drop points but that has no influence on our game tomorrow. In an ideal world we’ll go into the last match one point behind.”

Midfielder Fabinho, who missed the cup final with a thigh injury, is not yet ready to return but defender Andy Robertson should be available after suffering cramp on Saturday.