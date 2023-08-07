Liverpool warn Southampton PLUS the all-time Premier League table

Southampton's chief executive, Phil Parsons, has firmly addressed Liverpool's interest in Romeo Lavia, asserting that no players will be sold 'at a cheap rate'. Despite two refused offers for Lavia, a third is reportedly anticipated. Parsons stated that, though Southampton could let go of players following Premier League relegation, they would not compromise on the price, holding out for £50 million for Lavia. He stressed the club's determination to align financial balance, cultivate players, and maintain high standards, even in light of potential top-tier club interest.

The Premier League's return, following a two-month pause, is imminent. During its 31-year history, 50 football clubs have competed in this top English division. Luton Town are set to become the 51st, yet to have their debut. This article ranks all participating clubs by their total points since the Premier League's establishment in 1992. The complete standings, as of 3 August 2023, are featured in the full article.

Newcastle United winger, Ryan Fraser, has been excluded from the squad number for the 2023-2024 season, indicating an imminent departure. After a reported fallout with head coach Eddie Howe, Fraser was redirected to train with the under-21s. Howe declared his concentration on those committed to the team, intimating Fraser's lack of future with the club. The No.21 shirt, previously assigned to Fraser, could be offered to a potential new signing, Tino Livramento. However, Fraser's departure may be delayed, as his £70,000-a-week wages pose a hurdle for interested Championship clubs. In other changes, Anthony Gordon inherited the No.10 shirt, while new recruits Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes received the No.8 and No.15 respectively.

Newcastle United topped the Sela Cup table after a 2-0 win over Fiorentina, with goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak. Eddie Howe gave first starts at St James’ Park to new signings Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, and Alex Murphy. Almiron opened the scoring in the 39th minute, before Isak doubled the lead in the final 10 minutes. Newcastle are now ahead in the group with five points and set to face Villarreal next.

Chelsea are considering selling midfielder Conor Gallagher, with West Ham United showing interest. The Hammers are seeking a replacement for Declan Rice who was sold to Arsenal. Also, Chelsea are in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion for midfielder Moises Caicedo, with a proposed fee of £100 million. Despite the sale of many players, Chelsea continue to seek new midfield talent. Gallagher's impressive previous season at Crystal Palace could see him on the move, despite previous bids being blocked.

Everton concluded their pre-season unbeaten, with a 1-0 victory over Sporting CP at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the only goal in the first-half stoppage time. Sporting had early attempts but their shots sailed over the crossbar, while Everton's counterattacks were also thwarted. A penalty spot-kick by Calvert-Lewin broke the stalemate just before half-time. Despite a slower pace in the second half with fewer openings, Everton held their lead. They now prepare to take on Fulham in their Premier League opener next week.

Manchester United earned a victory of 3-1 over Lens in their pre-season fixture at Old Trafford, despite an early mishap by goalkeeper Andre Onana. The first half saw Lens take the lead, courtesy of a striker from Florian Sotoca. In the second half, United made a strong comeback with goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro all within 15 minutes of the restart. The match also marked the unveiling of Rasmus Hojlund as a United player. Despite a shaky start, Onana redeemed himself with a fantastic save later in the game.

Micky van de Ven, previously linked with Liverpool, has agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur from Wolfsburg, for a reported €50 million. The 22-year-old defender was seen as a potential recruit for Liverpool, having been familiar with their sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke. Despite this, Liverpool's current priority remains sourcing a new defensive midfielder to replace Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, with Romeo Lavia of Southampton topping their list. However, bolstering the defence hasn't been ruled out by manager Jurgen Klopp. Nonetheless, van de Ven is set to join Tottenham for the upcoming season.

Liverpool are seeking reinforcements to fill the void left by Henderson and Fabinho. Their prime target, Roméo Lavia, is yet to agree terms despite the player being keen. Meanwhile, they've had offers for André rejected by Fluminense, who are reluctant to let him go. Liverpool are now considering selling Thiago to fund these moves, and despite his contract ending next summer, they may release him early. It is hoped that an offer of £26m could secure André's transfer. If Thiago departs, he will be the latest of several senior midfielders to leave Liverpool.

Rangers are bolstering their squad with fresh talent for the upcoming domestic season, following a trophy-less term. Manager Michael Beale is eager to commence a fruitful journey at Ibrox. The start of the league next weekend will draw a host of notable figures, ranging from golfers, ex-wrestlers, and musicians to footballers, actors, and television presenters. These, together with former footballers from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle United, make up the famous fans looking forward to Rangers' season ahead.