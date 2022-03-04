04 March 2022

Livingston have fully-fit squad for visit of Premiership leaders Celtic

By NewsChain Sport
04 March 2022

Livingston have a fully-fit squad for the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday.

Manager David Martindale has 24 fit players at his disposal.

Martindale admitted he was trying to rotate the players who miss out on a match day but said changes to his in-form team would be limited.

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis will return after missing two matches through illness.

Manager Ange Postecoglou had Albian Ajeti back on the bench in midweek and has no fresh injury worries.

David Turnbull and Kyogo Furuhashi remain on the sidelines following hamstring tears.

