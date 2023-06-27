27 June 2023

Livingston sign Harrogate full-back Miles Welch-Hayes

By NewsChain Sport
27 June 2023

Livingston have signed full-back Miles Welch-Hayes from Sky Bet League Two side Harrogate.

The 26-year-old former Oxford, Mansfield and Colchester player spent the second half of last season on loan at Altrincham and has joined Livi on a three-year contract.

Manager David Martindale told the club’s official website: “Miles is another signing that I’m delighted to get over the line. He is going to come in and provide competition in defensive areas for us – he can play a few positions but is predominantly a right-back or right wing-back.

“Miles has played a lot of football at a good level which is hugely important in terms of adapting to the Scottish Premiership.

“He is a very good athlete and excellent in one-vs-one situations. I think there is a lot more to come from him and playing and training at this level will really help him kick on.”

The defender will be reunited with former Accrington team-mate Mo Sangare. The 24-year-old Liberia international midfielder joined Livi on Monday.

