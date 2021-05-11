Livingston’s Jon Guthrie says ending Rangers’ unbeaten run ‘would be amazing’

Livingston defender Jon Guthrie is not short of motivation ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Livi are neck and neck with St Johnstone for fifth spot, which could carry a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers, and both teams meet in Perth on Sunday.

Guthrie and his team-mates are also looking to become the first team to take three points off Rangers this season and have shown they can compete with Steven Gerrard’s side, who took 177 minutes to net their first goal in two previous games at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

“Some games at this stage of the season could fizzle out if you have nothing to play for but we’re not that in that position,” Guthrie said.

“We are going to be right up for it in the two final games to turn around our form and hopefully end the season on a high.

“Obviously Rangers have had an amazing season but if you are the team that can break that run it’s something to be proud of and remember.

“We have done quite well against them at home, we were quite unlucky last game when we lost 1-0, and took a point off them in the game before.

“So we know we can give them a game here. If we can end their unbeaten run it would be amazing.

“On our day we can be a match for anyone, especially at home, and we have shown that this season. We can definitely take confidence from that.”

Livi are also mindful to regain the feelgood factor and take it into the summer after losing all three games so far since the Scottish Premiership split.

“It’s something we have spoken about, taking the form into next season,” Guthrie said.

“If we can pick up a couple of good results now, we can take that into next season.

“Obviously results haven’t gone our way since the split. I thought we were a bit unlucky against Aberdeen, that’s the way things have been going for us, but we want to end the season on a high.”