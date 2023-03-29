Looking back at six memorable Scotland victories following big win over Spain

Scotland secured a famous victory over Spain in Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden.

The triumph over the 2010 World Cup winners was arguably the Scots’ best for 16 years.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at six other memorable Scotland wins.

1963: Spain 2 Scotland 6

Scotland have enjoyed several wins over Spain, including beating Alfredo Di Stefano, Gento and their team-mates 4-2 in a 1957 World Cup qualifier. Sir Kenny Dalglish’s glorious strike helped Jock Stein’s men to a 3-1 victory in 1984 in the same competition. The most impressive, though, was arguably a thumping win in Madrid. Six Scots found the net at the Bernabeu – Ian St John, Davie Wilson, Denis Law, Willie Henderson, Dave Gibson and Frank McLintock – against a Spanish side who would be crowned European champions the following year.

1965: Scotland 1 Italy 0

John Greig’s late goal in front of 100,000 fans at Hampden in a World Cup qualifier remains Scotland’s only winner against the Italians, whose club teams were dominating European football at the time. The win put Scotland top of their section with a game left but defeat in Naples the following month scuppered their dreams of reaching the World Cup on English soil.

1967: England 2 Scotland 3

Scotland were no stranger to victories over the Auld Enemy but the context and manner of their Wembley win over the World Cup holders makes the European Championship qualifier the most celebrated one. Goals from Law, Bobby Lennox and Jim McCalliog ensured Bobby Brown’s team crowned themselves unofficial world champions against the hosts, who had not lost in 19 matches. Jim Baxter tormenting the home team with a spot of ‘keepie-uppie’ added to the satisfaction.

1990: Scotland 1 Argentina 0

There was no Diego Maradona but Scotland’s win over the world champions was still a major deal in a friendly that was anything but cordial. Both sides were in the latter stages of their World Cup preparations and Aberdeen right-back Stewart McKimmie’s goal gave the visitors a shock. The result was no indication of what would transpire in Italy, though, with Andy Roxburgh’s side going out in the group stage and the South Americans reaching the final.

2003: Scotland 1 Netherlands 0

James McFadden netted following a well-worked move with Darren Fletcher to give Berti Vogts’ side the advantage in the Euro 2004 play-offs against a Dutch side featuring the likes of Edgar Davids, Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Jaap Stam. Scotland survived some close shaves at Hampden but went to Amsterdam with belief, only to be on the end of a 6-0 thrashing in the second leg.

2007: France 0 Scotland 1

Scotland have actually won half of their 16 meetings with France, including a 1989 Hampden qualifier that sent them on their way to the World Cup in Italy at the expense of their opponents. Downing the World Cup runners-up in Paris to complete a Euro 2008 qualifying double win against France is the stand-out, especially given the nature of the winner – a 35-yard strike from McFadden that sent up to 20,000 visiting fans wild with delight.