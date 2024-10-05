05 October 2024

Lorent Tolaj scores only goal to help Port Vale to victory against Notts County

By NewsChain Sport
05 October 2024

Lorent Tolaj’s first-half strike proved enough as Port Vale edged out Notts County with a 1-0 victory at Meadow Lane.

The first chance of the game fell to Dan Crowley in the sixth minute when the County playmaker found space in the penalty area, but could only turn his effort over the crossbar.

Alassana Jatta was next on hand to chance his luck, but he could only put his diving header wide of the post.

Vale took the lead in 23rd minute as Ronan Curtis got down the left wing before cutting back to Tolaj, who fired beyond Alex Bass.

After the restart, Jatta had a chance to equalise when Kellan Gordon clipped a cross in for the former to head at goal, but his effort was tipped over by Connor Ripley.

Vale should have extended their lead, but Jayden Stockley could not provide the final touch to bundle the ball over the line.

Robbie Cundy came closest to a equaliser for County with a header, but Vale held on to remain in the play-off places.

