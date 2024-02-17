Louie Sibley scores late winner as Derby battle past Stevenage
Louie Sibley’s last-minute winner gave Derby a 1-0 home victory over stubborn Stevenage to boost their automatic promotion hopes in League One.
With top scorer James Collins out with a knee injury, Derby lacked a presence up front but Sibley finally found a way through in the last minute of normal time.
The victory moved Derby three points clear of third-placed Bolton.
It was Stevenage who came closest to scoring in a goalless first half.
Joe Wildsmith missed a corner and Sonny Bradley had to clear off the line in the 31st minute and Wildsmith rescued Derby soon after when the hosts failed to deal with a long throw and the goalkeeper stopped Jordan Roberts’ shot on the turn.
Derby did not register a shot on goal in the first half and they continued to struggle until Kane Wilson surged forward in the 68th minute and played Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in but he fired wide.
Max Bird was denied by a superb Taye Ashby-Hammond save in the 77th minute but Derby struck late on.
Mendez-Laing cut in from the right and set up Sibley who finished first time from 12 yards.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox