Louis Moult finds the net twice to give Dundee United victory at Arbroath

Louis Moult bagged a brace as Dundee United’s promotion push in the cinch Championship continued with a 3-0 victory at Arbroath.

After a slightly delayed kick-off due to congestion at the Gayfield Park turnstiles, Moult – having already gone close with a shot narrowly wide – put the visitors in front in the 38th minute, slotting in a finish teed up by Tony Watt’s cut-back.

Mark Stowe put an attempt just over for Arbroath moments later, before United doubled their advantage three minutes into the second half via Glenn Middleton’s lofted effort.

Five minutes later the Terrors, and Moult, had another as the former Motherwell striker headed in from a Kai Fotheringham cross for his eighth league goal of the season.

The result left Jim Goodwin’s side three points behind table-toppers Raith Rovers, who won 2-1 at Dunfermline, while Jim McIntyre’s Arbroath stayed second bottom.

