07 October 2023

Louis Moult’s goal earns Dundee United a point and maintains unbeaten record

By NewsChain Sport
07 October 2023

Dundee United remained top of the Scottish Championship after hitting back to draw 1-1 at second-placed Raith Rovers.

Louis Moult cancelled out Lewis Vaughan’s opener to keep United a point clear of their closest challengers.

Home goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski kept out Kai Fotheringham’s effort in a cagey start between two in-form sides.

Rovers went ahead in the 24th minute when Vaughan poked home on the rebound after his own header came back off a post.

But the visitors maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign thanks to substitute Moult’s 67th-minute header from a Declan Glass corner.

