Louis Moult’s goal earns Dundee United a point and maintains unbeaten record
Dundee United remained top of the Scottish Championship after hitting back to draw 1-1 at second-placed Raith Rovers.
Louis Moult cancelled out Lewis Vaughan’s opener to keep United a point clear of their closest challengers.
Home goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski kept out Kai Fotheringham’s effort in a cagey start between two in-form sides.
Rovers went ahead in the 24th minute when Vaughan poked home on the rebound after his own header came back off a post.
But the visitors maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign thanks to substitute Moult’s 67th-minute header from a Declan Glass corner.
