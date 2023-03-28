28 March 2023

Louis Storey brace helps Gateshead to victory against Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
28 March 2023

Louis Storey scored twice as Gateshead beat Dagenham and Redbridge 3-0 to claim a crucial win in their battle against relegation from the National League.

Storey put the home side on course for their second successive victory when he headed the opener following a short corner routine after 26 minutes.

The same player doubled the lead when he pounced on a defensive error just nine minutes later.

Captain Greg Olley, who along with Marcus Dinanga had earlier hit a post, put the game beyond doubt with a fine individual effort in the 67th minute.

