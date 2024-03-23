23 March 2024

Lowly Colchester earn vital point in draw at table-topping Mansfield

By NewsChain Sport
23 March 2024

Struggling Colchester earned another vital point in the battle against relegation with a fine 1-1 League Two draw away to leaders Mansfield.

The visitors, who have now drawn six of their last eight games, took a 13th-minute lead when Harry Anderson picked up a pass on the right side of the box and rifled home a superb low shot across Christy Pym and inside the far post.

Stags almost levelled after 28 minutes when Stephen Quinn sent over a fine cross from the left, but top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn sent his header wide from seven yards.

Just before the break, Will Swan raced onto a Lucas Akins lay-off and stabbed in a low finish that goalkeeper Owen Goodman managed to block.

Goodman then produced a world class save after 62 minutes as he somehow kept out Baily Cargill’s close-range header from Quinn’s cross.

But from the corner, the hosts were level as, amid a scramble, Lewis Brunt poked home from almost on the goal line.

Goodman was there again to tip over a Swan header after 76 minutes, while – seven minutes from time – a Colchester break saw Pym stretch to turn a low Samson Tovide shot against a post.

