Luciano Spalletti: Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo removal from squad traumatic

Luciano Spalletti says Italy’s players were “distraught” after Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo’s “traumatic” departure from the squad amid reports they are part of an investigation into illegal betting.

Newcastle midfielder Tonali and on-loan Aston Villa forward Zaniolo withdrew from the squad last week, meaning they will miss Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier with England at Wembley, after it emerged they were being investigated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Spalletti revealed the dramatic manner of the pair’s removal from Italy’s training camp, saying: “It was traumatic for the team because we had the authorities almost in the dressing room and so everyone was surprised and upset.

“We had almost a whole day when we said goodbye to them and we were able to give them a hug before they went home.

“The players themselves were absolutely distraught because when you’re part of a national team everyone is very tight and after the results you can get it’s the one thing you can keep for life, the lasting relationships.”

The Italian Football Federation said at the time the decision to remove the players from the squad was taken because they were “not in the necessary condition” to be involved as well as “for their protection”. The FIGC did not specify the nature of the investigation.

Spalletti emphasised the squad’s support for 23-year old Tonali and 24-year old Zaniolo, who is on loan at Villa from Galatasaray.

“Gambling is a form of temptation,” he said at a press conference. “It’s a vice and these things happen and we are committed to speaking to these players.

“We will continue to keep an eye on them and we’ll try to provide them with all the help and support that we can to make sure they can go back to do what they enjoy the most.”

Tuesday’s game will be a repeat of the Euro 2020 final, which Italy won on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

And Spalletti wants his team to use that game as inspiration.

He said: “I think England are a top-class side and they are one of the best in the world. That’s why we need to be doubly good when it comes to staying tight as a team.

“We want to be inspired by that game (the Euro 2020 final). We want to make that part and parcel of our history and to make it our identity and we have the opportunity tomorrow.”