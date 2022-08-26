26 August 2022

Ludwig Augustinsson available for Aston Villa in West Ham clash

NewsChain Sport
26 August 2022

Ludwig Augustinsson is available for Aston Villa’s home clash with West Ham on Sunday.

The defender had been out with a knee problem but has returned to training with Steven Gerrard’s squad.

Diego Carlos is expected to miss the season after surgery on his ruptured Achilles.

David Moyes has no additional injury concerns following West Ham’s Europa Conference League qualifying win over Viborg on Thursday.

Vladimir Coufal could miss out due to concussion protocols after his head injury during the Hammers’ game against Brighton last weekend.

Craig Dawson (thigh) and Nayef Aguerd (ankle) remain on the club’s injury list.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Guilbert, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Coutinho, Ramsey, Kamara, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Bailey.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Scamacca, Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna, Coventry, Ashby, Oko-Flex

