Luis de la Fuente says Spain will not take Georgia lightly in Euro 2024 clash

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente promised his side will take nothing for granted in their Euro 2024 last-16 meeting with Georgia in Cologne on Sunday.

The sides met twice in qualifying for the finals, with Spain emerging victorious both times, including a 7-1 victory against their unfancied opponents in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

Since then Willy Sagnol’s side have caused one of biggest upsets of the tournament in Germany by defeating Portugal 2-0 to edge through to the knockout rounds in what is their first major finals.

Spain eased through top of their group with a perfect record of three victories, but despite a gap of 66 places between the teams in the FIFA rankings, De la Fuente insisted there will be no complacency from his players as they seek to avoid becoming a second major Georgian scalp.

“We all have seen surprising things happen in football and I don’t think that will stop happening,” he said. “Georgia beat Portugal, we have to respect them as opponents, work hard and take the game with the importance that it has so it doesn’t happen to us.

“They are fast in the counter-attack and very good in the set-pieces. We need to be vigilant and aware so we don’t ended up exposed to counter-attacks at speed.”

“The most important game is always the next one and now a different European Championship starts. We are bracing for a very difficult game and we will go with the best weapons we have to get out with a win.”

Despite being underdogs, Georgia boast Euro 2024’s top scorer at the end of the group stages in the form of forward Georges Mikautadze.

The 23-year-old scored a goal in each of his side’s three matches, netting penalties in the win over Portugal and the 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic, whilst also registering his country’s first-ever goal at a major finals when he slotted home in the 3-1 loss to Turkey.

Coach Sagnol said his team will look to attack Spain as they look to keep their tournament alive.

“Against Spain, Portugal, big teams, when you’re Georgia, if you only think about how to defend, you know at some point you will crumble,” he said.

“So no, we are not only going to defend. Like against Portugal, we will show the Spanish team and Europe that we are not only good at defending, but also using the ball.

Luis de la Fuente said his team will not be complacent when they face Georgia in Cologne (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )