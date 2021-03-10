Luis Suarez scores from the spot to move Atletico Madrid six points clear

Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his penalty (AP)
By NewsChain Sport
22:27pm, Wed 10 Mar 2021
Luis Suarez’s penalty sealed LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

The ex-Barcelona striker helped Atletico build a six-point lead over his old club at the top of the table.

Iker Muniain had put visitors Bilbao into the lead, only for Marcos Llorente to equalise in first-half stoppage time.

Suarez struck from the spot six minutes into the second half to seal Atletico’s second win in three matches.

In France, Michael Cuisance’s late finish earned Marseille a 1-0 win over Rennes that moved the hosts up to sixth place in Ligue 1.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Kevin Mohwald hit the net to hand Werder Bremen a 2-0 win at Bundesliga strugglers Arminia.

