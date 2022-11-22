Luka Modric urges Croatia to turn the page after ‘unforgettable’ 2018 World Cup

Luka Modric feels Croatia must be ready to write a new chapter in their World Cup history in Qatar.

Zlatko Dalic’s side reached the final four years ago, where they were beaten by France.

While Croatia – who knocked England out in the semi-finals – may not have been one of the pre-tournament favourites in Russia, they arrived in Qatar with a renewed level of expectation on the back of an impressive Nations League campaign.

Croatia open their Group F match against Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Real Madrid midfielder Modric wants the squad to focus on delivering the required performance on the biggest stage once again.

“What we went through in 2018 was an unforgettable experience, indelible in our minds,” said the Croatia captain, who collected the Golden Ball award in Russia for the tournament’s best player.

“We will continue speaking of it and having recollections for the rest of our lives, but we need to put it aside now. We have to focus on what is ahead of us.

“Many players that were at the Russia World Cup are not here, new players have come, quality young players with fresh energy. This is a new tournament and we have to look at it that way.

“We are expected to play our hearts out, to give our best and to leave the last atom of strength on the pitch.

“If this means we get good results, then great – if not, we have to keep our heads high knowing we gave our best.”

Modric, 37, accepts he is likely to be playing in his last World Cup, and comes into the showpiece tournament after helping Real Madrid win another Champions League crown.

“I would like us to play a great tournament as a team and me as an individual player, that is the only thing I have on my mind,” the former Tottenham midfielder said.

“What we will do and what we will win, we will see, but we have great faith in our abilities.”

Croatia coach Dalic will not underestimate Morocco as they look to follow Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina and Tunisia’s battling goalless draw with Denmark.

“We believe it is going to be a very difficult match,” he said.

“We will adapt and we will play our hearts out. We will show great motivation and respect for the opponents.”

Morocco coach Walid Regragui feels it would be a mistake for his side just to focus on the threat of Modric.

“Of course Croatia are favourites in this game – they played in the final of the last World Cup and have the Golden Ball player in Luka Modric,” Regragui said.

“Yes, he has something about him, but we will stay focused about our own players. If my team stay focused on just Modric, it is a big mistake.

“What is important is that we play Morocco’s football with a positive attitude, give everything and that afterwards we have no regrets.”

The Atlas Lions also have their own talisman in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, who was brought back into the squad after Regragui replaced Vahid Halilhodzic as head coach just three months ago.

Ziyech scored a fine long-range effort in the last friendly against Georgia.

“Our players will need the best of Hakim Ziyech,” Regragui said. “You saw in the last game he scored a wonderful goal.

“When Hakim has this confidence, he is one of the top players in the world. We need him tomorrow with his quality and he will give everything.”