Lukasz Fabianski promises to keep working hard after extending West Ham contract

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has signed a new one-year contract.

The Poland international, 35, has been the first-choice keeper at the London Stadium since joining from Swansea in 2018.

Fabianski would have been out of contract at the end of the season but has now extended his stay until the summer of 2022.

He told the club website: “I’m happy that it has been sorted, it’s done and at the same time I would like to say I’m very thankful for the belief the club has put in me and I want to just continue to do well for the team, for the club and for the fans.

“I’m really pleased and really looking to continue to work hard and put in good performances for the club.”

Fabianski has made 90 appearances for West Ham, keeping 22 clean sheets, and won the Hammer of the Year award at the end of his first season at the club.

He added: “I’m really enjoying it. I think it has been a really good move for me and since I came here I’ve felt very settled.

“The transition for me was very easy and I really enjoy playing for this football club, so I am happy I can stay a bit longer and continue to do my best on and off the pitch.”

Fabianski has followed in the footsteps of club captain Mark Noble, who signed a new one-year deal on Tuesday.