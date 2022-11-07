Luke Amos set to miss QPR’s clash with Huddersfield
QPR look set to be without Luke Amos for the visit of Huddersfield.
Midfielder Amos came off after an hour of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by West Brom with a tight hamstring.
Stefan Johansen misses out with a heel injury and Tyler Roberts has a calf problem.
But Jimmy Dunne is fit again after a knee injury.
Huddersfield midfielder David Kasumu is suspended after being booked for the fifth time this season against Blackburn.
Etienne Camara has added to their growing injury list with a hip problem.
Boss Mark Fotheringham could therefore be without as many as nine players for the trip to west London.
Jonathan Hogg, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson, Pat Jones, Tino Anjorin and Ollie Turton are all set to miss out.
