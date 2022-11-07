07 November 2022

Luke Amos set to miss QPR’s clash with Huddersfield

By NewsChain Sport
07 November 2022

QPR look set to be without Luke Amos for the visit of Huddersfield.

Midfielder Amos came off after an hour of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by West Brom with a tight hamstring.

Stefan Johansen misses out with a heel injury and Tyler Roberts has a calf problem.

But Jimmy Dunne is fit again after a knee injury.

Huddersfield midfielder David Kasumu is suspended after being booked for the fifth time this season against Blackburn.

Etienne Camara has added to their growing injury list with a hip problem.

Boss Mark Fotheringham could therefore be without as many as nine players for the trip to west London.

Jonathan Hogg, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson, Pat Jones, Tino Anjorin and Ollie Turton are all set to miss out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Grant Shapps says he will not vote for Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity

news

Leaders meet for Cop27 amid geopolitical tension and worsening climate crisis

news

Twitter to make staff cuts after Elon Musk takeover

world news