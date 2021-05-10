Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse to leave Ipswich this summer
Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse are leaving Ipswich this summer.
Skipper Chambers, 35, has made just short of 400 appearances for the Tractor Boys, while midfielder Skuse has played 277 times since arriving at the club in 2013.
“Chambo and Cole have been exemplary pros for this football club,” boss Paul Cook told the club’s website. “Not only are they very good footballers, they are stand-out men in the way they conduct themselves.
“They have been a pleasure to work with in my short time here and you won’t find better role models for young players coming through.
“We thank them for their fantastic service to Ipswich Town Football Club and wish them every success in whatever they do going forward.”