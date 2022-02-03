03 February 2022

Luke Charman and Stephen Dooley eyeing starts for Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
03 February 2022

Luke Charman and Stephen Dooley will be eyeing starting berths when Rochdale host Salford in League Two on Saturday.

Striker Charman and midfielder Dooley stepped off the bench at half-time at Colchester on Tuesday, helping to inject impetus into the Rochdale attack.

And now boss Robbie Stockdale could look to freshen up his starting XI by promoting the duo from the off.

Conor Grant netted in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Colchester and will hope to retain his starting berth.

Embattled Carlisle boss Keith Millen will look to breathe life into his struggling side by dishing out the debuts this weekend.

Carlisle recruited five new faces in the transfer window, and all could now be involved this weekend.

West Brom loan striker Owen Windsor, Kristian Dennis, Jamie Devitt, Tobi Sho-Silva and Mitchell Roberts are all in contention for the Rochdale trip.

Rod McDonald, Joel Senior and Callum Guy will all be injury doubts after picking up problems in Tuesday’s 2-1 reverse at Salford City.

