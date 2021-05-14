Luke Gambin and Tom Lapslie among 11 players released by Colchester
Colchester have released 11 players who are out of contract as new boss Hayden Mullins oversees a squad overhaul.
Josh Bohui, Jevani Brown, Callum Coulter, Paris Cowan-Hall, Luke Gambin, Callum Harriott, Tom Lapslie, Harry Pell, Courtney Senior, Omar Sowunmi and Diaz Wright have all left the Sky Bet League Two club at the end of their deals.
Only Tom Eastman, Ryan Clampin, Sam Cornish, Billy Cracknell and Harry Beadle have been offered new contracts to remain at the JobServe Community Stadium.
New head coach Mullins sees the clearout as an “exciting opportunity” to sign a lot of new players and rebuild the squad.
“There’s not many we’re retaining for next season and there is an exciting opportunity for some new players to come in. There’s going to be a fair bit of movement this year,” Mullins told the club’s official website.
“It’s a great opportunity to get some really good players in the door. There’s a lot of work that’s been going on behind the scenes – and it’s not just the last week, it’s been happening for a while.
“We’ve got our targets, we want to get the right ones, the key ones, and we want to make it happen.”
Meanwhile, Ben Stevenson and Michael Folivi are both still awaiting decisions on their futures.