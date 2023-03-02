Luke Gambin determined not to miss out again as Malta face England

Luke Gambin was scoring in a losing effort for Barnet as his Malta international team-mates played below the Wembley arch in 2016 – now he is determined to earn his spot for a crack at England this summer.

The 29-year-old was suspended for the World Cup qualifier, sent off for the only time in his career in the dying embers of a thrashing at the hands of Scotland in Malta’s previous game.

England scraped to a 2-0 win as goals from Daniel Sturridge and Dele Alli gave then-interim boss Gareth Southgate an unconvincing victory against one of the minnows of international football.

Gambin would have been out on the Wembley pitch, toiling with his team-mates, but was instead part of a Barnet side that succumbed to a last-gasp goal to lose 3-2 at Doncaster – the sucker punch coming moments after the winger had levelled the game.

Now playing for Sutton, his hometown club, Gambin – who qualifies to represent Malta through his paternal grandparents – has another chance to face England after the nations were drawn against one another in Group C of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The first fixture takes place in Malta on June 16 and Gambin is itching to play a part.

“I unfortunately missed the game against England at Wembley,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’d got sent off against Scotland – unlike me, first ever red card I’ve received – so I missed that game and then when I saw the draw this time round obviously I’m over the moon.

“I didn’t go to the game because I went back to Barnet and we played Doncaster away – luckily I scored, but it doesn’t make up for missing out playing at Wembley.

“That’s football, things like that happen. That’s the first time in my career something like that happened to me and to deal with it only makes you more headstrong.”

The main stumbling block for Gambin achieving his dreams this time around is a lack of minutes at play-off chasing Sutton.

Having left Colchester, he spent a season playing for Hamrun Spartans in the Maltese Premier League before making a move back to England last summer.

“I don’t know how it’s going to pan out because of the lack of game time,” he added.

“So we will see what happens – the new national team manager (Branko Nisevic) and I have spoken on the phone and he asked how I’m doing fitness-wise and things like that so I’m hopeful.

“I’m happy and excited to be a part of this group at Sutton. Obviously, game time has been limited.

“I was kind of aware of that when I joined because I returned from playing out in Malta and (Sutton manager) Matt Gray made me aware that I’d be a back-up, so I knew it’s going to be a challenge.

“Playing in Malta was always something I wanted to do. They took care of me and my family because I had a three month-old baby and I really enjoyed it. It’s a different culture, different lifestyle, different type of football.”

Sutton currently sit ninth in Sky Bet League Two, just three points outside the play-offs and on a three-match winning streak.

Gambin may have only featured in five league games since moving to Gander Green Lane but he does have valuable experience of getting promoted from the fourth tier.

He was part of the Luton side that finished as runners-up in 2018 and sees plenty of similarities between that squad and the current crop at Sutton.

“I’ve been in promotion-winning teams and the feel I get from the changing room is the same I’ve had already,” he said.

“The team spirit, we’re going away to grounds and we’re hanging on winning, it all plays a part.

“This team here, everyone’s so close-knit and the squad is so good. In terms of everyone getting along and playing their role, whatever that role it is – driving and pushing each other on.

“I really think we can push on now and get promoted and only then will I think about my chances of playing against England.”