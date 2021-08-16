Luke Hannant hoping to start for Colchester against Mansfield

Luke Hannant may return to Colchester’s matchday squad to face Mansfield (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:31pm, Mon 16 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Luke Hannant could be in line to start his first game of the season as Colchester welcome unbeaten Mansfield to the Colchester Community Stadium.

Midfielder Hannant came off the bench in the U’s 1-0 defeat to Northampton on Saturday after his return to training last week.

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken could come back into the side after he recovered from a groin problem.

On-loan Fulham attacker Sylvester Jasper could be in line to make his third consecutive start.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough has a fully fit squad to choose from for the trip to Essex.

Harry Charsley is available once again for the Stags after a thigh problem and will be in contention to play some minutes.

Strikers Danny Johnson and Oliver Hawkins are looking to start their third consecutive league games.

Mansfield could remain unchanged for their third successive league match.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Colchester

Preview

PA