Luke Leahy joins Shrewsbury on two-year deal
11:22am, Mon 17 May 2021
Luke Leahy will join Shrewsbury on a two-year deal after leaving Bristol Rovers.
The 28-year-old left-back rejected a contract offer to stay at relegated Rovers, for whom he scored 10 goals and provided five assists last season, and will remain in League One with the Shrews.
Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill told the club’s official website: “First and foremost, he scores goals and gets assists. He scored 10 goals last season from left-back.
“He’s a great lad and a very fit boy. He has an eye for a goal and his assists are incredible really.
“He is a player I’ve had my eye on for a while – myself and our scouts have looked at him extensively. We are looking forward to welcoming him to the group of players that we have here.”