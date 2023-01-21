Shrewsbury Town’s Luke Leahy (Isaac Parkin/PA)
21 January 2023

Luke Leahy leads Shrewsbury to thumping win over Cambridge

By NewsChain Sport
21 January 2023

Luke Leahy stole the show as Shrewsbury got back to winning ways at home with a thumping 5-1 victory over relegation-threatened Cambridge.

The Shrews skipper bookended a brilliant win and set up two others in their first victory at home since December 10, while visitors Cambridge sunk deeper into trouble with a fourth straight defeat.

Town started strongly but the U’s held firm until Paul Digby gifted the hosts a penalty when he felled Matthew Pennington.

Leahy got the party started from the spot as he scored for a second game running in the 31st minute.

Jordan Shipley sent the hosts into the break with a two-goal cushion as he chalked up a first league goal since October with a stunning 20-yard strike in first-half stoppage time.

Defender Pennington powered home his sixth goal of the season from Leahy’s corner just before the hour.

Joe Ironside clawed back a consolation for the downbeat visitors before Christian Saydee completed a dazzling run with a neat finish 20 minutes from time.

Leahy completed a brilliant performance with a fifth at the end.

