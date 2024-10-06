Luke McNally scores first Bristol City goal to salvage home draw against Cardiff

Luke McNally headed his first Bristol City goal to earn a 1-1 Championship draw from a passionate Severnside derby with Cardiff at Ashton Gate.

The visitors took a 54th-minute lead when Ollie Tanner broke into the box, sent two defenders to wrong way with a clever turn and then hammered an unstoppable right-footed shot into the top corner from 15 yards.

Bristol City levelled after 73 minutes, Joe Williams producing a fine far-post cross from the right for McNally to net with a powerful downward header and ensure a fair outcome to a pulsating contest.

The match kicked off in a cauldron atmosphere and the home side went close in the opening minute when Sinclair Armstrong fired just over from a narrow angle.

The striker came up with an even better effort after seven minutes, but Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick dived full-length to his left to keep out a low drive.

The Robins suffered a setback after 14 minutes when full-back Cam Pring had to be carried off on a stretcher after being fouled inside his own box by Tanner. It looked an innocuous challenge and the two players shook hands as Pring was carried to the dressing room.

Shortly after the restart, Cardiff had a great chance when the ball broke to Anwar El Ghazi just a couple of yards out and he contrived to clip the outside of a post with goalkeeper Max O’Leary spreading himself to try and block the effort.

Armstrong threatened again just before the half-hour but sent a low right-footed shot well wide.

The rest of the first half was a frenetic affair, both sides high on energy, but low on quality in the final third of the pitch.

During six minutes of stoppage time, Cardiff striker Callum Robinson had a shot deflected for a corner as the Welsh outfit pushed for an opener.

And it was the visitors who started the second half by far the stronger, Perry Ng and Tanner having shots blocked before the later broke the deadlock.

Bristol City looked shellshocked and head coach Liam Manning made three substitutions straight after the goal, but still Cardiff pressed and Rubin Colwill shot wide from a good chance to make it 2-0.

At the other end, one of the Robins substitutes, Mark Sykes, headed narrowly wide, but the home fans were getting very frustrated.

That changed when Williams crossed for another sub, Fally Mayulu, to head against the foot of a post after 73 minutes and seconds later McNally put Bristol City level.

Now the hosts looked the more likely winners and Scott Twine had a close-range header blocked by Calum Chambers.

But Cardiff deserved their point for a tenacious display and their massed ranks of travelling supporters were the happier at the final whistle.