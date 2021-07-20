Luke Molyneux signs new deal with promoted Hartlepool
Midfielder Luke Molyneux has committed his future to promoted Hartlepool by signing a new deal, the League Two newcomers have announced.
The 23-year-old former Sunderland player made 28 appearances for Pool last season as they secured their return to the EFL via the National League play-offs following a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Torquay in the final.
A post on the club’s official Twitter account read: “We are delighted to announce that @LukeMolyneux3 has signed a new deal with the club ahead of the EFL season!”
Molyneux is the latest player to confirm his place in manager Dave Challinor’s plans for the new campaign, which gets under way at home to Crawley on August 7, after the club found themselves with only five contracted senior professionals in the immediate aftermath of promotion.