Luke Norris bags brace as Stevenage avoid FA Cup upset at King’s Lynn
A quick-fire second-half burst saw League Two high-flyers Stevenage dump non-league King’s Lynn out of the FA Cup with a 3-0 second-round win at The Walks.
Forty-eight places stood between the two sides but the hosts held their own in the first half, although Lynn defender Josh Coulson was fortunate not to give away a penalty when he hauled down Jamie Reid.
Home stopper Paul Jones also produced a brilliant save to keep Reid out as his left foot ballooned the striker’s effort over.
But Lynn collapsed in the second half as they failed to reach the third round for the first time in their history.
All three goals came within five minutes of each other as Stevenage showed their superiority to settle the tie.
Luke Norris scored twice in three minutes before turning provider for Reid to add the finishing touches.
First Norris steered his effort into the bottom corner in the 49th minute and within the blink of an eye it was two as Norris nodded home Luther Wildin’s pin-point cross.
The shell-shocked Linnets conceded a third when Norris slipped in Reid to fire into the top corner as Stevenage reached the third round for a third time in six seasons.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox