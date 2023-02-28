28 February 2023

Luke Norris scores late winner as Stevenage beat AFC Wimbledon

By NewsChain Sport
28 February 2023

Luke Norris struck a late winner as Stevenage revitalised their promotion push in League Two with a dramatic 3-2 victory at AFC Wimbledon.

Just like their hosts, Stevenage had not won in five league games and looked set to be denied by Ali Al-Hamadi’s double, but they were able to lift themselves back up to second in the table.

Stevenage goalkeeper Toby Savin made good saves to deny Josh Davison and Al-Hamadi but was at fault as Wimbledon took the lead when he missed Armani Little’s cross, with the ball rolling in after hitting Al-Hamadi.

The Boro were much improved after half-time and turned things around with two goals in six minutes as Carl Piergianni headed in Jake Forster-Caskey’s cross before Kasey McAteer’s own goal put them ahead.

The Dons rallied and levelled after 74 minutes when Al-Hamadi scored at the second attempt after somehow hitting the bar from close range.

But Norris proved to be the match-winner with seven minutes left when he finished firmly into the bottom corner after Dan Sweeney had flicked on Forster-Caskey’s free-kick.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

More than 60 dead after migrant shipwreck off southern Italy

world news

Matt Hancock sets up TV company after reality show appearances

news

Princess of Wales cheers England to victory during Six Nations match

news