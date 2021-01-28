Luke Offord still sidelined as Crewe prepare to face Ipswich

Crewe’s Luke Offord (left) is set to be ruled out of his side's clash against Ipswich
Crewe’s Luke Offord (left) is set to be ruled out of his side's clash against Ipswich (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:47pm, Thu 28 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Luke Offord is set to be ruled out of Crewe’s Sky Bet League One clash against Ipswich.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month and missed last weekend’s draw against AFC Wimbledon and the midweek defeat to Gillingham.

Blackburn target Harry Pickering is also a doubt with a back problem.

Mikael Mandron has missed the past two matches through injury and the French forward may be absent again.

Kayden Jackson will be suspended for Ipswich.

The forward is starting the first of a three-match ban after he was dismissed in the Tractor Boys’ 1-0 defeat against Sunderland on Tuesday.

James Norwood and Aristote Nsiala could both be available after missing recent matches with hamstring injuries.

But Oli Hawkins (knee) and Keanan Bennetts (groin) are set to be absent.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Crewe

Preview

PA