Luke Shaw fit for England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Switzerland
England manager Gareth Southgate says Luke Shaw is available to start Saturday’s European Championship quarter-final against Switzerland.
The Euro 2020 final goalscorer was selected for the tournament in Germany despite being out since mid-February with hamstring issues.
Shaw was the only out-and-out left-back named in England’s 26-man squad, with Southgate admitting it was a calculated gamble on a player he had hoped would be available for the second group game.
The 28-year-old has yet to feature in Germany and was an unused substitute in last weekend’s 2-1 extra-time win over Slovakia, but the Manchester United full-back could make his long-awaited return against Switzerland.
“Kieran Trippier has been absolutely outstanding for us,” Southgate said of the makeshift left-back, having confirmed suspended Marc Guehi is his side’s only absentee.
“Luke is available, he is available to start, but Kieran has also done a brilliant job for the team.
“He obviously doesn’t give us that balance that a natural left-footer can give you, but his leadership, his communication on the pitch – if you ask any of the wingers who play with him or the players who play alongside him, his talking is phenomenal.
“It helps them to play the game. It is a much undervalued quality. It is a bit of a dying art, really, good talkers on the pitch.
