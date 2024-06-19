Luke Shaw not available for England’s Euro 2024 game against Denmark

Luke Shaw will miss England’s second Euro 2024 Group C game against Denmark, manager Gareth Southgate has said.

The 28-year-old was named among the substitutes as the Euro 2020 runners-up got the tournament under way with a 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday.

Shaw has made good progress from the hamstring issues that have kept him out since mid-February and Southgate suggested he could be available for England on Thursday.

But the Manchester United left-back will not feature in Frankfurt having been the only member of the 26-man squad to miss training on Wednesday as he continued an individual training programme.

“He’s actually on track for where we thought he would be originally,” Southgate said.

“We were hoping a couple of days ago we might be able to accelerate that a little bit but he needs a bit more volume work.

“He didn’t train with the rest of the group today because there are days when he needs to do more than the rest of the group and days when he needs to recover when the others are pushing.

“He’s still in and out with the others, but operating on his own programme, as well.”

United boss Erik ten Hag said this week that he did not expect Shaw to feature for England in the group stage, which ends against Slovenia in Cologne on June 25.

When those comments were put to Southgate, he said: “Luke is an outstanding player, that’s why we have taken the decision to bring him, even though he has not played for so long.

“We are hopeful that can be as soon as possible, I don’t want to put a timeline on it. He is progressing well. The balance he gives, the drive he gives, whoever plays with him down the side of the pitch, he gives a different outlet.

“At the moment we don’t have him, so we are adapting to that and having to find a different way.”