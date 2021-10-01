Luke Shaw to be assessed ahead of Man Utd’s clash with Everton

Luke Shaw is nearing a return for Manchester United after illness and injury (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:32pm, Fri 01 Oct 2021
Luke Shaw could return for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Everton but Harry Maguire remains out.

Shaw has recovered from illness but the left-back also picked up a shoulder injury, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying he would be assessed.

Marcus Rashford has stepped up his recovery from off-season shoulder surgery by returning to full training but remains out, as is winger Amad.

Everton still have forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quadriceps) and Richarlison (knee) and skipper Seamus Coleman (hamstring) unavailable.

Andre Gomes (calf) and Fabian Delph (shoulder) are also sidelined and Alex Iwobi is a doubt for the Old Trafford contest.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin could make a return to action following a quadriceps injury of his own.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Bailly, Varane, Dalot, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani, Telles, Elanga, Jones.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Allan, Doucoure, Gbamin, Davies, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Gordon, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin.

