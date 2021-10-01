Luke Shaw to be assessed ahead of Man Utd’s clash with Everton
Luke Shaw could return for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Everton but Harry Maguire remains out.
Shaw has recovered from illness but the left-back also picked up a shoulder injury, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying he would be assessed.
Marcus Rashford has stepped up his recovery from off-season shoulder surgery by returning to full training but remains out, as is winger Amad.
Everton still have forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quadriceps) and Richarlison (knee) and skipper Seamus Coleman (hamstring) unavailable.
Andre Gomes (calf) and Fabian Delph (shoulder) are also sidelined and Alex Iwobi is a doubt for the Old Trafford contest.
Jean-Philippe Gbamin could make a return to action following a quadriceps injury of his own.
Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Bailly, Varane, Dalot, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani, Telles, Elanga, Jones.
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Allan, Doucoure, Gbamin, Davies, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Gordon, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin.