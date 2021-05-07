Luke Southwood signs new Reading contract
Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood has signed a new two-year contract with the club.
Southwood, 23, has been understudy to Brazilian Rafael this season and made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup in September.
Sky Bet Championship club Reading said on their official website: “We are delighted to announce that goalkeeper Luke Southwood has completed the paperwork on a new deal that will see him remain at the club until 2023.”
Southwood progressed through Reading’s academy and, after starting in the Carabao Cup win against Colchester earlier this season, he has made two further first-team appearances in cup competitions.
He is a former England Under-20 international and has had loan spells at Bath, Eastleigh and Scottish Premiership side Hamilton.