Luke Varney and Stephen Quinn among 11 players released by Burton
16:09pm, Wed 12 May 2021
Burton have announced the release of 11 players from their first-team squad, including Luke Varney and Stephen Quinn.
Former Leeds forward Varney and ex-Sheffield United midfielder Quinn, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Mansfield, will depart when their contracts expire in the summer.
“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks all of the players moving on for their service to Burton Albion. We wish them all the very best for the future,” the Sky Bet League One club said on their official website.
Defenders Colin Daniel, Jevan Anderson, John-Joe O’Toole, Owen Gallacher and Neal Eardley, forward Mike Fondop, plus Academy graduates Reece Hutchinson, Ben Fox, Tom Armitage and Ben Hart have also been released.