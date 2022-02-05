05 February 2022

Luke Waterfall nets stoppage-time winner for Grimsby at Notts County

05 February 2022

Grimsby’s Luke Waterfall headed a stoppage-time winner to earn all three points in a 2-1 win over Notts County at Meadow Lane.

The Magpies hit the front inside 15 minutes through a superb Callum Roberts solo effort after he carried the ball on his own and smashed home from a tight angle.

The visitors looked for an equaliser and, after a good spell of pressure, they almost got on level terms when Harry Clifton’s effort slammed off the crossbar.

The Mariners levelled things up on 76 minutes when John McAtee picked out Ryan Taylor, who forced home to make the score 1-1.

Grimsby continued to knock on the door and had the winner deep into stoppage time when Waterfall nodded home from a Danny Amos free-kick to snatch victory.

