Luton announce the signing of forward Carlos Mendes Gomes from Morecambe

Luton have announced the signing of forward Carlos Mendes Gomes from Morecambe for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old scored 16 goals as the Shrimps won promotion to League One via the play-offs last season, scoring the extra-time winner from the penalty spot to beat Newport in the final at Wembley.

The Hatters fought off competition to secure Mendes Gomes’ signing, their seventh of the summer.

Luton boss Nathan Jones told the club’s official website: “We identified Carlos a long time ago, watched him and then got to a point where we agreed with Morecambe, who have been superb to deal with.

“Then I met him and I can tell you, he was a joy to meet. He’s a wonderful human being and it’s a fantastic football story of where he’s come from. I was very conscious of that while recruiting him, if I’m honest.

“He had a number of offers from Championship clubs, so I had to be sure that it was going to be right for us to persuade him to come down south, because all the rest were up closer to home – and he’s a big family man.

“But we spent hours together, myself and him and his representatives. We met his family, who are really close-knit, and we are really delighted to get him. We really think he has an opportunity.

“He has wonderful ability and has shown great, great character. He’s shown great courage, as you saw in the play-off final with him scoring the penalty, and we believe we’ve got one not just for the future, but one that can really impact now as well.”