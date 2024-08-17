Luton battle to draw at Portsmouth after goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski sees red

Luton clung on for a 0-0 draw at Portsmouth despite being forced to play for an hour with 10 men after goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was sent off following a moment of madness.

Kaminski made a rash excursion from his goal on the half hour and collided in turn with Callum Lang and Connor Ogilvie to earn a deserved red card having already been booked for time wasting.

But in their first Championship home game in 12 years, Pompey failed to cash in on their advantage and Luton were ultimately comfortable in holding out for a morale-boosting point following their opening-day drubbing by Burnley.

Luton had the first clear sight of goal in the seventh minute when Jordan Clark’s pass sent Carlton Morris through only for home goalkeeper Will Norris to spread himself and make the save.

Pompey should have taken the lead on 11 minutes when Clark’s foul on Sammy Silvera allowed Andre Dozzell to pick out the unmarked Conor Shaughnessy at the far post and his firm downward header bounced up to allow Kaminski to tip the ball over.

Norris replicated the feat two minutes later when Chiedozie Ogbene’s cross found Morris, whose header was flipped on to the underside of the bar.

Referee John Busby’s patience with Kaminski’s time-wasting antics ran out on the half hour, resulting in a yellow card for the Luton stopper and two minutes later the Belgian was shown a red card.

Kaminski charged from goal as Marlon Pack’s pass threatened to find Paddy Lang. His first swipe at the ball connected with Lang and he then cleaned out Ogilvie, leaving referee Busby with little option but to send him off.

Striker Morris was sacrificed as James Shea replaced Kaminski.

Luton were comfortable as Pompey failed to make the extra man tell and Rob Edwards’ side created the first chance of the second half on the hour when Clark’s clever pass gave Elijah Adebayo a sight of goal, but his finish was poor.

The home side’s attacking efforts waned as Luton retained a solid shape and it took until 14 minutes from time for them to carve out a threat with Silvera’s low cross going begging as it raked across the six-yard box.

Former Newcastle man Matt Ritchie made his second Pompey home league debut following his move from the north east but failed to electrify Pompey against a solid Luton defence.

Luton might have nicked it with 10 minutes left as Joe Taylor’s attempted pass was blocked and fell kindly for him, only for him to fire straight at Norris.