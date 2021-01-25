Luton defender Peter Kioso joins Northampton on loan for rest of season
17:23pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Northampton have signed defender Peter Kioso on loan from Luton for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old recently returned to Kenilworth Road from Bolton, where he scored three goals in 14 appearances.
“Peter is a player we have been tracking for some time and have been very impressed by,” said Cobblers boss Keith Curle.
“He was on our radar before he went out to Bolton, we monitored his performances there, he did very well for Bolton and has shown excellent progression in his career.
“He has both power and pace, he is a good athlete and he can play in any role down the right-hand side as a wing-back or a full-back.
“He is a threat going forward, he has good defensive qualities too and he will add to our squad.”