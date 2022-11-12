Luton interim boss Mick Harford hails ‘brilliant’ Hatters after Rotherham draw

Luton interim boss Mick Harford heaped praise on his players for fighting back to claim a late point against Rotherham after a “whirlwind” week that saw manager Nathan Jones leave for Southampton.

Following the 49-year-old’s departure on Thursday morning, it was Harford who took the team for the Millers clash and he could hardly have had a worse start as United took the lead after just 55 seconds when Jamie Lindsay volleyed home.

However, Luton substitute Luke Berry salvaged a 1-1 draw for the hosts in the final minute when he turned home Jordan Clark’s effort.

A delighted Harford said: “They give me everything, they give the staff everything, they give the club everything.

“I’ve really enjoyed the last three or four days, being around them and preparing for the game.

“We all know it’s been a bit of a whirlwind since Nathan left and they’re a magnificent set of players, a brilliant squad, who work tirelessly.

“What we asked them to do today was very, very seamless in terms of how they went out and produced, it didn’t look like the manager had gone away in my opinion.

“It was fully deserved in my opinion too.

“I thought we dominated in the first half, the chances we created and the positions we got ourselves in.

“Obviously Rotherham got a very early goal and gave them something to hang on to and they’re a tough nut to crack.

“They have a way of playing, a good system, they sit in deep and try to play on the counter and they’re hard to break down, very hard to break down.

“We tried to do something different today but it just didn’t work out.

“Overall, am I pleased with a point? Yes.

“I’d rather have a win 100 per cent, but I thought the performance was brilliant.”

After Lindsay found the net following a poor Town clearance, Luton should have levelled with 28 minutes gone, Carlton Morris off target when one-on-one.

The second period saw Cohen Bramall’s free-kick gathered at the second attempt by Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, before Alfie Doughty’s curling attempt was saved by Viktor Johansson at the other end.

However, just as Rotherham looked set to hold on for the win, Berry turned home the equaliser.

Millers boss Matty Taylor added: “It probably tells you how far we’ve come that we’re disappointed with the draw.

“We’re getting closer to the side I want us to be, and getting stronger as you can see a few draining in games, but we’ve had a relentless run.

“There are some tired bodies and we need some more strength in depth.

“When you go to Luton away you need to start well.

“I thought we were really positive, put pressure on the ball, scored early, a good goal and then kept the opposition at arms length for the majority of the first half.

“Second half, we just didn’t withstand the pressure well enough by using the ball well enough as the game progressed.

“But it’s an unlucky goal to concede towards the end.

“We were close to withstanding that pressure, but luck has gone against us, although it was good in terms of another performance to back up Tuesday night.”